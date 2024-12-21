Mahabharata, Ramayana Now In Arabic: PM Modi Meets Translator, Publisher During Kuwait Visit

New Delhi: In a significant cultural milestone, the Arabic translations of the Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata were published in Kuwait. Abdullateef Alnesef, the publisher, and Abdullah Baron, the translator of these iconic texts, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during his two-day visit to Kuwait City on Saturday. The meeting, part of the Prime Minister's efforts to strengthen ties with Kuwait, focused on a cultural exchange between India and the Arab world.

WATCH | PM Modi Signs Arabic Editions of Ramayana, Mahabharata During Kuwait Visit

Translator Abdullah Al Baroun shared his experience of dedicating over two years to translating the Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic. He said, "It took two years to translate Ramayana and Mahabharata into the Arabic language.

He described the process as an immersive journey, offering profound insights into Indian culture, history, and philosophy.

The Arabic editions, published by renowned Kuwaiti publisher Abdullateef Alnesef, aim to foster deeper cross-cultural understanding.

Prime Minister Modi commended their efforts, emphasising the significance of such initiatives in building stronger ties between the people of India and the Arab world.

He had previously recognised their work during his Mann Ki Baat radio address, highlighting the role of cultural diplomacy in enhancing international relations.

Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher expressed his delight over the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I am very happy; it is an honor for me. Mr. Modi is very happy with this.

These books are very important.” He also shared that the Prime Minister signed both copies of the books, highlighting the importance of the initiative.

Prime Minister Modi reportedly appreciated the effort to bring these ancient Indian epics to Arabic-speaking audiences, emphasising their universal values and significance in fostering cross-cultural understanding.

PM Modi’s 2-Day Visit to Kuwait to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between India and Kuwait in areas such as trade, energy, and cultural exchanges.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, as well as other key officials.

The visit is at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During his trip, PM Modi will meet with the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait to discuss ways to improve ties between the two countries.

India and Kuwait have a long-standing relationship. India is one of Kuwait’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24. India also plays a crucial role in Kuwait’s energy sector, with Kuwait supplying 3% of India’s crude oil needs.