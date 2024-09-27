sb.scorecardresearch
  Mahakal Temple's Wall Collapses Amidst Heavy Rain In Ujjain: 2 Dead, Several Injured

Published 22:46 IST, September 27th 2024

Mahakal Temple's Wall Collapses Amidst Heavy Rain In Ujjain: 2 Dead, Several Injured

At least 2 people were killed after the Mahakal temple's wall collapsed due to heavy rain. Several others were injured during the wall collapse incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahakal temple's wall collapses amidst heavy rain in Ujjain
Several injured as Mahakal temple's wall collapses amidst heavy rain in Ujjain | Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
20:41 IST, September 27th 2024