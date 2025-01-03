Mahakumbh 2025: IMD Launches Special Webpage for Weather Updates, All You Need to Know

Lucknow: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Manish Ranalkar on Friday said that the IMD had launched a special webpage for the weather updates for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela.

"For the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, IMD launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day," Ranalkar said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that Mahakumbh had been established as a temporary district.

"Mahakumbh has been established as a temporary district. We have installed three new AWS in it and weather updates from the Mahakumbh District will be available on the webpage every 15 minutes. Two digital displays will also be setup in the district for people to get real-time weather updates," the IMD scientist further added.

Earlier, Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Akhara entered the Mahakumbh camp, accompanied by the beating of 'damaru' (a small two-headed drum) and chanted the name of Mahadev.

Seers of Atal Akhara also arrived at the Mahakumbh camp in a grand procession and were warmly welcomed by police officials with garlands. Immersed in ashes, wearing garlands, riding horses, and beating drums, they entered the camp area. Some seers were also seen walking with the Akhara's flags.

Vishwasanand Saraswati, Acharya of Atal Akhada said, "Everyone should come to the Kumbh Mela to witness the unity of the people gathered here and try to promote and establish similar unity in their own countries."

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj, who participated in 2019 Mahakumbh Mela said that excellent arrangements have been made for this year's mela.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 ( Makar Sankranti ), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).