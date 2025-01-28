Maha Kumbh 2025: 60 Special Trains to Run Every 4 Minutes For Mauni Amavasya Snan

Mahakumbh Nagar: As the Maha Kumbh Mela reaches its peak, the Indian Railways has announced an extensive plan to accommodate the massive crowd of devotees coming in for the sacred Mauni Amavasya Snan. To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel, 60 special trains will be running every four minutes from Prayagraj stations.

Special Trains to Prayagraj

The Railway Board Chairman and CEO, Satish Kumar, stated that whole planning has been undertaken to handle the expected surge in pilgrims. A total of 190 special trains will be in operation, in addition to the regular 110 trains on route. This means that a train will be available every four minutes from Prayagraj, a significant achievement aimed at facilitating the movement of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which has already seen over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, is set to witness around 10 crore devotees on Mauni Amavasya. The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified security measures, deploying 8000-10000 RPF personnel and installing AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones to monitor the Mela area.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has urged local residents to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. The Prayagraj administration has also declared the Mela area a no-vehicle zone for the next few days.

The Amrit Snan, considered the grandest ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracts millions of devotees from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam. The procession of saints and ascetics from various akharas is a major highlight of the event.

As preparations continue, the Indian Railways remains committed to ensuring a seamless experience for all pilgrims attending this auspicious occasion.

Advisory for Mauni Amavasya Snan

Authorities managing the Maha Kumbh here have issued a detailed advisory for the Mauni Amavasya "Amrit Snan" on Wednesday, urging devotees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with officials.

With millions of pilgrims expected to participate, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees, they said.

According to an official statement, the fair administration and police have reinforced security and crowd-management measures. Dedicated teams, including fair police, traffic officers and specialised doctors, will be on duty around the clock to provide assistance in case of any emergencies.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasised the importance of public cooperation.

"Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya. We urge the devotees to cooperate with police, remain vigilant and seek help whenever needed," he said.

The authorities have urged the devotees to follow the crowd-management guidelines for their own safety and convenience.

The pilgrims have been advised to use the designated lanes to reach the Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area and avoid lingering at the ghats after taking the holy dip. They have also been encouraged to leave promptly for the parking areas or their destinations to maintain the flow of movement.

Additionally, the visitors should remain patient at the barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding any hurrying or jostling that could lead to accidents, the statement said.

Health and environmental concerns have also been prioritised in the advisory.

Devotees experiencing any health-related problems are encouraged to visit the sector hospitals set up in the area. The use of eco-friendly materials, such as paper, jute or clay utensils, has been recommended, while plastic bags and utensils have been explicitly discouraged.

The administration has reminded the devotees that all ghats at the Sangam are equally sacred, urging them to bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding.

The advisory has also outlined several prohibited actions.

The pilgrims have been advised not to stop in large groups, especially on roads, and to avoid creating obstructions to the movement of others.

The authorities have warned against believing in or spreading rumours, especially on social media, and urged people not to rush to temples or the bathing sites.

The devotees have been reminded to respect crowd-control systems and ignore misleading information about arrangements and facilities, according to the statement.

Mauni Amavasya is one of the special bathing dates at the Triveni Sangam and considered auspicious based on the alignment of celestial bodies. This day also attracts the largest number of devotees to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.