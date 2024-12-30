Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All Preparations Done, Says UP Minister AK Sharma

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma on Monday said that all preparations have been made for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

He further stressed that this 2025 event will be "unique" and "divine", guaranteeing an extraordinary experience for all participants.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The Mahakumbh is starting from January 2025, but in reality, lakhs of people have already arrived at the Kumbh site. For this (Mahakumbh), we have made extensive arrangements... More than Rs 15,000 crore worth of projects have been implemented here. We have made all the preparations for the Kumbh... This time, the Mahakumbh will be unique, divine, and I guarantee it.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 ( Makar Sankranti ), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

As part of the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police will use under water drones for enhanced security.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra Speaking to ANI, said that an underwater drone was tested on December 25, which will be used by the water police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC).

"Efforts have been made to use all the new technology available to ensure smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone has been tested today. It will be used by the water police and PAC. This is the kind of drone that can identify a person or object underwater. We can use it anytime as per our requirement. We are constantly making arrangements for all kinds of surveillance in water," IG Mishra told ANI.

Additionally, 2,700 AI-enabled cameras are being installed as part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Our projects which were being operated in the city regarding Maha Kumbh 2025 have been digitized. This time AI has been used. About 2,700 cameras are being installed which are AI-enabled."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)