Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed 2024 Election Results: LIVE Updates

Ahmednagar Assembly Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections in the constituencies of Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed, all under Ahmednagar district, began at 8 AM on Saturday, November 23. These key constituencies have seen intense campaigns, with major political parties vying for control amid shifting alliances and political dynamics.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024

Rahuri Election Results LIVE

Rahuri, an assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, saw intense competition in the 2024 elections.

Key candidates included Shivajirao Kardile (BJP), Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure (NCP-SP), and Dnyaneshwar Gade (Mauli-MNS), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 elections, Prajakt Tanpure of NCP secured the seat by defeating Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP with a margin of 23,326 votes.

Parner Election Results LIVE

The Parner constituency, also in Ahmednagar district, recorded a voter turnout of 66.27% in 2024.

The key contenders were Kashinath Mahadu Date Sir (NCP) and Rani Nilesh Lankhe (NCP-SP). In 2019, Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke of NCP won by defeating Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao of Shiv Sena with a margin of 59,838 votes.

Parner falls under the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, which saw Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke emerge victorious in the 2024 elections, defeating BJP's Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil by 28,929 votes.

Ahmednagar City Constituency Election Results 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Ahmednagar City Constituency: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Ahmednagar City constituency, also known as Constituency No. 225, is one of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. It is located in the Ahmednagar district and is an unreserved seat. The constituency will go to the polls in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, which follow a period of political instability in the state.

Ahmednagar City Constituency Results Date

The votes will be counted on November 23, 2024, the same day as the vote counting for Jharkhand and other bypolls across the country.

The Ahmednagar district has a total of 3,727,799 registered voters, with 1,924,359 males, 1,803,234 females, and 206 third-gender voters.

In this constituency, there will be 297 polling stations. Maharashtra will set up more than 100,000 polling stations across the state for the elections.

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Ahmednagar City had 286,408 registered voters, and 167,427 votes were cast, resulting in a 58.5% voter turnout.

The seat was won by Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who won with a margin of 11,139 votes.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the most seats, but soon after, the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, split from the NDA.

The Shiv Sena then formed a new alliance with the NCP and Congress called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister.

In 2022, Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader, broke away from Uddhav’s party and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the MVA government. Shinde became the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP in a new alliance called Maha Yuti.

Later, in 2023, Ajit Pawar split from the NCP and joined the BJP-led alliance, creating two main political groups in Maharashtra:

MVA: Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

Maha Yuti: BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The 2024 elections in Ahmednagar City will take place amidst this political uncertainty and shifting alliances.

Shrigonda Election Results LIVE

In Shrigonda, another crucial constituency in Ahmednagar district, the 2024 elections saw a voter turnout of 72.28%.

Candidates like Pachpute Vikram Babanrao (BJP) and Anuradha Rajendra Nagawade (SHS-UBT) competed in a closely contested race.

In 2019, Babanrao Bhikaji of BJP defeated NCP's Ghanshyam Prataprao Shelar with a margin of 4,750 votes.

Karjat Jamkhed Election Results LIVE

The Karjat Jamkhed constituency recorded a voter turnout of 75.15% in the 2024 elections.

Key candidates included Ram Shinde (BJP) and Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP). In 2019, Rohit Pawar of NCP won the seat by defeating BJP's Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde with a margin of 43,347 votes.

Karjat Jamkhed also falls under the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

