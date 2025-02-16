sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Munich Security Conference | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Ranveer Allahbadia | Jannik Sinner | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 4 Dead, 19 Injured as Bus and Tempo Traveller Collide on Purvanchal Expressway

Updated 11:50 IST, February 16th 2025

4 Dead, 19 Injured as Bus and Tempo Traveller Collide on Purvanchal Expressway

Maharashtra Accident: A mini traveller crashes into a parked bus on Purvanchal Expressway, killing four and injuring several.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Accident: 4 Dead, 19 injured in Tempo Traveller-Bus Crash in Purvanchal Expressway
Maharashtra Accident: 4 Dead, 19 injured in Tempo Traveller-Bus Crash in Purvanchal Expressway | Image: ANI

Mumbai: At least four people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured after a traveller bus carrying devotees from Maharashtra to Ayodhya met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki. 

The bus was parked on the roadside when a tempo traveller crashed into it from behind. Emergency responders rushed the injured to the hospital, while police are present at the scene, managing the situation.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 11:46 IST, February 16th 2025

Maharashtra