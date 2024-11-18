Published 12:27 IST, November 18th 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: No Sale of Alcohol as Govt Announces Dry Days - Check List
Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the state government has announced a list of dry days in accordance with the Election Commission; check full list.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Elections Dry Day List | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:27 IST, November 18th 2024