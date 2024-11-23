Akole (ST), Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa, Shevgaon Results 2024 | LIVE

Ahmednagar Constituency Results LIVE Updates: The vote counting for seven key constituencies in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra , is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. These constituencies include Akole (ST), Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa, and Shevgaon.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024

For detailed live updates on the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results, including which candidate is leading or trailing in each of the 288 assembly seats, visit republicworld.com.

Ahmednagar Constituency Election Results 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Akole (ST) Election Results LIVE

The Akole constituency, located in Ahmednagar district, witnessed a fierce contest between key candidates Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP) and Amit Ashok Bhangare (NCP (SP)), along with other independent candidates. In the 2019 election, Dr. Lahamate of the Nationalist Congress Party secured a win by defeating Pichad Vaibhav Madhukarrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 57,689 votes. Stay tuned for live updates on the Akole constituency results.

Key candidates contesting from the Akole (ST) constituency include:

Amit Ashok Bhangare (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar)

Bhiva Rama Ghane (Jai Hind Jai Bharat Rashtriya Party)

Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP)

Kisan Vishnu Pathave (IND)

Maruti Devram Mengal (IND)

Pathave Pandurang Nanasaheb (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha)

Vilas Dhondiba Ghode (IND)

Sangmner Election Results LIVE

Sangmner, an important assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district, saw key candidates such as:

Amol Dhondiba Khatal (SHS)

Vijay Balasaheb Thorat (INC)

Yogesh Suryavanshi (MNS)

In 2019, Vijay Thorat won by defeating Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale (Shiv Sena) by a margin of 62,252 votes.

Sangmner falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won with a margin of 50,529 votes, defeating Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena).

Shirdi Election Results LIVE

Shirdi, another key constituency in the district, had key candidates such as:

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil ( BJP )

Smt. Prabhavati J. Ghogare (INC)

In 2019, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) secured victory by defeating Thorat Suresh Jagannath (INC) by 87,024 votes.

The Shirdi Assembly constituency is part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won the Shirdi MP seat with a margin of 50,529 votes.

Kopargaon Election Results LIVE

In Kopargaon, key candidates in 2024 were:

Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale (NCP)

Varpe Sandeep Gorakshanath (NCP - SP)

In 2019, Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale (NCP) won by a narrow margin of 822 votes, defeating Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada (BJP).

Like Shirdi, Kopargaon also falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in 2024, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena) secured victory.

Shrirampur (SC) Election Results LIVE

The Shrirampur (SC) constituency had candidates including:

Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble (SHS)

Hemant Ogale (INC)

In 2019, Kanade Lahu Natha (INC) won by defeating Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble (SHS) with a margin of 18,994 votes.

Voter turnout in Shrirampur was recorded at 70.12% in 2024.

Nevasa Election Results LIVE

Nevasa’s key candidates in 2024 included:

Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe (SHS)

Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao (SHS - UBT)

In 2019, Shankarrao Yashwantrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Party) defeated Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute (BJP) by a margin of 30,663 votes.

Nevasa Assembly constituency also falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena) emerged victorious.

Shevgaon Election Results LIVE

Shevgaon saw candidates such as:

Monica Rajle (BJP)

Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao (NCP - SP)

In 2019, Monica Rajeev Rajale (BJP) defeated Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao (NCP) with a margin of 14,294 votes.

The Shevgaon Assembly constituency falls under the Ahmadnagar Lok Sabha constituency, where Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP) won in 2024 by defeating Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil (BJP) by 28,929 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: