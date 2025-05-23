Maharashtra Battles COVID-19: 33 New Cases Reported, Total Tops 145

Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. 33 new infections have been reported, bringing the total to 145 positive cases. The surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted the state government to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

To combat the unprecedented situation, the Maharashtra government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The law empowers state collectors and commissioners to establish testing and quarantine facilities in private hospitals if required. The government has also asked the police to impose Section 144 to prevent large public gatherings, if needed. Additionally, popular pilgrimage destinations, such as the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, Ahmednagar, have been instructed to maintain vigilance.

The state government has made major strides in expanding its testing capacity. The Kasturba Gandhi hospital in Central Mumbai, designated to treat confirmed cases, will increase its testing capacity to 250 tests per day. Furthermore, the government has ordered additional machines and testing kits to expand testing facilities to other hospitals, including JJ Hospital and Haffkine Hospital in Mumbai and BJ Medical College in Pune.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to the public for cooperation in maintaining social distancing, respiratory etiquette, and personal hygiene. "We want to tell the public that these measures are being taken for their own health and safety," Tope asserted. The government has also warned that it will take action against anyone found spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

As per reports, of the 145 positive cases, 18 have a travel history from outside the state. The cases are scattered across various districts, with Pune and Mumbai being the worst-hit. The state has screened over 1.8 lakh people at airports, and 758 persons have been kept in isolation. Test results are awaited for 75 more suspected cases.

Current COVID-19 Scenario in Maharashtra: