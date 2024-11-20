Published 13:41 IST, November 20th 2024
'One of Them is My Sister': Ajit Pawar Reacts to Charges Against Supriya Sule in Maha Bitcoin Scam
Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Bitcoin Scam, Ajit Pawar has identified Supriya Sule's voice in the viral audio clip and has said, 'One of them is my sister'.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajit Pawar with Supriya Sule | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:41 IST, November 20th 2024