Published 17:26 IST, December 15th 2024
Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule Among First to Take Oath as CM Fadnavis Expands Cabinet
Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was the first MLA to take the oath, followed by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP’s Hasan Mushrif
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule Among First to Take Oath as CM Fadnavis Expands Cabinet | Image: Republic
Nagpur: The Cabinet expansion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -led Maharashtra government is underway in Nagpur, with MLAs from the BJP , Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar -led NCP taking oath at a grand ceremony. As the swearing-in ceremony progresses, several new faces are being inducted into the council of ministers, including Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was the first MLA to take the oath, followed by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP’s Hasan Mushrif.
Updated 18:18 IST, December 15th 2024