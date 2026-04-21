Maharashtra Blast Horror: Firecracker Unit Deadly Explosion in Palghar Kills 2, Injures 4

Maharashtra: At least two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in in Konsai village of Wada taluka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The incident took place on Tuesday around 12 PM, officials stated. The unit was reportedly operating out of a tin shed inside an old farmhouse, according to Vivekanand Kadam, head of the civic disaster management cell.

At the time of the incident, nearly 35 workers, most of them women, were engaged in making “twine bombs” (thread-bound crackers). The blast occurred during a chemical mixing process, triggering a massive fire.

Two dead, several critically injured

One worker died on the spot, while a woman with 90% burn injuries subsequently died in the hospital. The victims have been named as Bhavesh Dileep Vavare (35) and Monica Sachin Padvale (30).

Four others suffered significant injuries and were first transported to Wada Rural Hospital. Some were then sent to the Bhiwandi Sub-district Hospital and another institution for further treatment.

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The injured workers include Monica Mahendra Jadhav (30), Jagruti Jagdish Gavate (27), Pratibha Pratap Pawar (30), and Monica Mohan Vardi (25).

Firefighters and police officers arrived quickly after the explosion. The fire was soon brought under control, preventing additional damage.

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Preliminary probe details

Initial investigations indicate that raw supplies were sourced externally, and the unit just began operations on April 10. The site hired daily wage workers from adjacent villages such as Jamghar, Konsai, Palsai, and Alman.

Authorities are now investigating whether the unit has the proper authorization and followed safety measures. Officials are also looking into the specific cause of the explosion and potential carelessness.