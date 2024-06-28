Published 18:00 IST, June 28th 2024
Maharashtra Budget 2024: Women Aged Between 21-60 Yrs to Get Rs 1,500 Per Month. Check How to Apply
The Maharashtra government will make an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore for the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra Budget 2024: Women Aged Between 21-60 Yrs to Get Rs 1,500 Per Month. Check How to Apply | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:00 IST, June 28th 2024