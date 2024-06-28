sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:00 IST, June 28th 2024

Maharashtra Budget 2024: Women Aged Between 21-60 Yrs to Get Rs 1,500 Per Month. Check How to Apply

The Maharashtra government will make an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore for the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme'.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Budget 2024
Maharashtra Budget 2024: Women Aged Between 21-60 Yrs to Get Rs 1,500 Per Month. Check How to Apply | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:00 IST, June 28th 2024