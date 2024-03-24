×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

At least two persons were killed and 20 others injured when a state transport bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge and hit a tree in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amravati: At least two persons were killed and 20 others injured when a state transport bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge and hit a tree in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around noon in Melghat area, Amravati's Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

Advertisement

There were around 36 persons in the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) heading from Parathwada (in Yavatmal district) to Dharni in Amravati, he said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle fell into a gorge in Jawahar Kund area of Melghat and hit a tree, he said.

Advertisement

Two persons died in the accident, the official said, adding that five persons were seriously injured and 15 persons suffered minor injuries.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Amravati and Parathwada, he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

8 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

9 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

11 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

24 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

33 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

33 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

34 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

39 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

42 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

42 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo