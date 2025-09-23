Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Rs 1339 Crore Assistance to Farmers Affected by Crop Damage

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a Rs 1339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to sources.

The panchnamas of crops damaged due to heavy rain between June and August have already been filed, for which people are getting assistance. Panchnamas of agricultural crops damaged by the rains currently falling in Marathwada have not yet been done.

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government, the funds will be distributed to the farmers through Direct Benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

"It should be ensured that the funds demanded under the proposal are not included in the relief funds distributed to all departments for crop damage in the current season. It should be ensured that such relief is provided at the prescribed rate at one time in a season," the government's notice read.

After the funds are distributed, the list of beneficiaries, along with the order, will be published on district websites. Maharashtra received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra between August 18 to August 21.

The monsoon trough passed through Naliya, Jalgaon, Brahmapuri, Jagdalpur, the centre of a well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and thence east southeastward to east Central Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, the Region Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said in a statement. An offshore trough ran from south Konkan to north Kerala at the mean sea level, the IMD added.

The IMD had also issued a warning to fishermen for the North Maharashtra and South Maharashtra-Goa coast.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 - 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off South Konkan-Goa coasts and adjoining sea areas on 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st,22nd August 2025," the IMD had said.