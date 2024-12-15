Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 Ministers Join Devendra Fadnavis' Cabinet, See Full List

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The highly anticipated cabinet expansion of Maharashtra 's new government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , took place on Sunday in Nagpur. A total of 39 ministers were sworn in at a grand ceremony. Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance took oath as Cabinet Ministers in the Maharashtra government at a ceremony. The Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena.

BJP's state leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who swore the oath.

Leaders from Shiv Sena, including Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat, who are part of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group, were also sworn in as ministers.

NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were sworn in as new ministers in the Cabinet.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan took the oath of office for the new ministers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Among the newly appointed ministers, 19 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), 9 are from the Ajit Pawar -led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and 11 hail from the Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena.

The Cabinet expansion happened more than two weeks after Chief Minister Fadnavis and his two deputies took their oath on December 5. The opposition had criticized the Mahayuti alliance for delaying the Cabinet announcement despite having a strong majority.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a huge victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP became the largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

This expansion reflects the power-sharing arrangement among the coalition partners in the state government.

Following is the list of 39 ministers inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

Cabinet Ministers:

Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) Hasan Mushrif (NCP) Chandrakant Patil (BJP) Girish Mahajan (BJP) Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) Ganesh Naik (BJP) Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) Dhananjay Munde (NCP) Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) Jaykumar Rawal (BJP) Pankaja Munde (BJP) Atul Save (BJP) Ashok Uike (BJP) Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) Ashish Shelar (BJP) Dattatray Bharne (NCP) Aditi Tatkare (NCP) Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale (BJP) Manikrao Kokate (NCP) Jaykumar Gore (BJP) Narhari Zirwal (NCP) Sanjay Savkare (BJP) Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena) Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena) Makrand Jadhav Patil (NCP) Nitesh Rane (BJP) Akash Fundkar (BJP) Babasaheb Patil (NCP) Prakash Abitkar (Shiv Sena)

Ministers of State: