Maharashtra: Case Registered Against Policeman For Molesting Woman in Akola District
Nagpur: A police inspector from Maharashtra’s Akola district has been booked for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman in Nagpur, an official told PTI on Sunday.
Dhananjay Sayre (53), posted at Khadan police station in Akola district, is an acquaintance of the woman’s father.
In her complaint, the woman said Sayre was in touch with her on the pretext of helping her prepare for competitive exams. She grew suspicious when Sayre frequently called her and asked her to stay with him for guidance.
The woman then stopped communicating with Sayre.
The policeman traced the young woman’s location and arrived in Nagpur on Saturday. When she stepped out for work, he followed her for some distance and grabbed her hand. Sayre fled the scene after she raised an alarm, the official said.
Acting on the woman’s complaint, the Nandanvan police in the city booked Sayre for molestation, the official added.
