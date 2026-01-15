Maharashtra Civic Body Polls: Election Commissioner Dismisses Misleading Sanitiser Video, Says Voting Ink Permanent

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has strongly denied rumours circulating on social media that the ink used in municipal elections can be wiped off with sanitiser. The clarification came after videos began spreading online showing individuals attempting to remove the ink mark from their fingers, raising doubts about the integrity of the voting process.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare addressed the issue directly, explaining that the ink applied with marker pens is indelible and has been in use since 2011. He stressed that the ink dries on the voter’s finger within 10 to 12 minutes, during which time the voter remains inside the polling station. This ensures that the mark is firmly set before the voter leaves. “This ink cannot be erased. Raising doubts about it is wrong,” Waghmare said, adding that the system has been tested and proven reliable over many election cycles.

The viral video showing someone apparently removing the ink with sanitiser has created confusion among voters. The SEC clarified that such demonstrations are misleading and do not reflect the actual durability of the ink. Officials emphasised that the ink is designed to withstand attempts at tampering and that its purpose is to prevent repeat voting. The Commission warned that spreading misinformation about the ink is a wrongful act that undermines public trust in the electoral process.

Waghmare further explained that even if someone were to attempt wiping off the ink, their vote would already be recorded in the official register. This makes it impossible for a voter to cast a ballot twice. He also warned that any individual caught trying to vote again after tampering with the ink would face legal action under election laws. Polling staff across the state have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that no fraudulent activity takes place inside polling stations.

The SEC also provided background on the use of marker pens for applying indelible ink. Official orders issued on November 19 and November 28, 2011 mandated the use of marker pens in local body elections. Since then, the practice has been consistently followed. Polling staff are instructed to rub the ink three to four times on the nail and the skin above it to ensure that the mark is clearly visible and cannot be easily disguised. These instructions are printed on the marker pens themselves and are reinforced through training sessions for election officials.

In its appeal to voters, the State Election Commission urged citizens not to believe false claims and reassured them that all necessary precautions are in place to prevent electoral fraud. The Commission emphasised that the ink is a critical safeguard in the voting process and plays a vital role in maintaining the credibility of elections.