Published 11:34 IST, September 8th 2024
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room to Improve Safety of Students in Schools
MBMC in Maharashtra's Thane district has launched a new 'Central School Control Room' to bolster the safety of students by monitoring CCTV footage .
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The move comes after two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by a male attendant in the washroom of a school in Badlapur area | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:34 IST, September 8th 2024