Clash Breaks Out Between Supporters Of BJP And KVA In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi Post Municipal Poll Verdict | WATCH

Bhiwandi: In the aftermath of the Municipal Corporation poll result declaration, a clash broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Choughule and Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) leader and former mayor Vilas Patil near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Bhiwandi on Sunday.

A stone pelting incident was also reported. As per the Thane City Police commissionerate, the situation is now under control.

DCP Zone 2 Shashikant Borate said, "A clash occurred between supporters of two leaders. The workers were dispersed by the police, and the situation is currently under control".

BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule said that President of the Konark Vikas Aghadi Vilas Patil wants that no one should enter his area.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Choughule said, “The elections are over and yesterday also he attacked some poor children...Today, also around 5 pm, two children were beaten and then stones were pelted at my office, the police, my supporters were also attacked...I thank the police for controlling the whole situation...He (President of the Konark Vikas Aghadi Vilas Patil) wants no one to enter his area...We have arrived at the police station and will see what action the police take.”

In Bhivandi-Nizampur, the BJP has won 22 seats, Congress has won 30 seats, Shiv Sena has won 12 seats and NCP-SC has won 12 seats in the BMC polls.