Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Heartfelt Wishes To BAPS Leader Mahant Swami Maharaj On 92nd Birthday

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday conveyed his warmest birthday wishes to Prakat Brahmswarup Mahant Swami Maharaj, the revered leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday. CM Fadnavis, in a touching gesture, also shared a photograph of himself with Mahant Swami Maharaj on his X handle, expressing his sentiments in a message that encapsulated the essence of the spiritual leader's contributions to society.

In his post on X, the chief minister said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes on the 92nd birthday to Prakat Brahmaswarup, Mahant Swami Maharaj, the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. May the light of service, goodwill, and values continue to spread eternally in society through your blessings, and we pray at the divine feet of Lord Swaminarayan that you remain always healthy and blessed with a long life. Jai Swaminarayan."

6th Spiritual Successor Of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Mahant Swami Maharaj

Mahant Swami Maharaj, who is the 6th spiritual successor in the lineage of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the leader of the worldwide socio-spiritual activities of BAPS, has been a source of inspiration to millions of devotees and followers through his selfless service, spiritual guidance, and his resolve to promote the principles of peace, harmony, and compassion in society.

Born on 13 September 1933 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Mahant Swami Maharaj was named Keshav by Brahmaswarup Shastriji Maharaj, the founder of BAPS. Over the decades, he has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, strengthening peace and harmony not only in India but across the globe, and leading numerous humanitarian and spiritual initiatives that have touched the lives of countless people.

In his message, Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of Mahant Swami Maharaj's blessings in spreading the invaluable values of service, goodwill, and spirituality in society.

Earlier, the CM had expressed his admiration for Mahant Swami Maharaj during his 91st birthday celebrations held in Mumbai, where he outlined the important and constructive role which BAPS plays in promoting Indian culture and spiritual values worldwide.

On his 91st birthday, Fadnavis had shared his personal experiences with Mahant Swami Maharaj, describing the commendable work done by the BAPS organisation and expressing that he considers himself fortunate to be present. He stated, while referring to the Akshardham Temple inaugurated in Abu Dhabi last year, "The way our culture is being spread all over the world, Swaminarayan Sanstha has contributed to it. The temple in Abu Dhabi is a testament to this idea."

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, under the spiritual guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, has established temples, cultural centres, and humanitarian projects across the world, contributing immensely to interfaith dialogue, cultural exchange, and community service.

The relationship between political leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and spiritual leaders like Mahant Swami Maharaj outlined the realms of governance and spirituality in India. By extending his wishes to Mahant Swami Maharaj, Fadnavis acknowledged the spiritual leader's contributions to society and also reinforced the importance of spiritual and cultural values in shaping a harmonious society.

Mahant Swami Maharaj's life and work with BAPS have registered numerous achievements in spirituality, culture, education, and humanitarian service. BAPS is known for its impressive architectural marvels, like the Swaminarayan Akshardham temples, not only in India, but across the world, its efforts in promoting Indian culture through various festivals and events, and the thought to serve society through various social works.