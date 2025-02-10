Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Raj Thackeray, Says No Political Discussions Held

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here on Monday.

Fadnavis later said Thackeray had invited him to his house and that they did not have any political discussion during the meeting.

The senior BJP leader in the morning visited the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head's residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Later, speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "After becoming the chief minister, Thackeray called me and invited me to his residence. I told him that I would visit his place, and today I met him." "It was a friendly meet. It was a personal meeting. No political discussions took place in this meeting," the CM added.

Notably, Thackeray last month attacked the ruling BJP, stating the party once said leaders involved in a multi-crore scam would be put behind bars, but they were instead inducted into the state cabinet.

He had also expressed doubt over the outcome of the last year's Maharashtra assembly elections (in which the BJP-led Mahayuti secured a landslide victory).

The BJP, however, had accused Thackeray of presenting incorrect information about the party, and claimed it never indulged in politics of negotiation or adjustment.

The MNS head extended support to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Later, Thackeray's party contested the state assembly polls in November last year on its own, but failed to win a single seat.