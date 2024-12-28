Mah CM Fadnavis Orders CID to Confiscate Properties of Accused in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to initiate the process of confiscating the properties of the wanted accused in the murder case of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed. The instructions were issued as part of the ongoing investigation into the crime.

Sources from the Home Department confirmed that Fadnavis also ordered a probe into viral pictures showing individuals with firearms. If the images are verified to be authentic, the government will begin the process of canceling the gun licenses of those involved.

On meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding Parbhani violence, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar said, “We urged the CMs to rehabilitate and compensate the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a victim of custodial death, including providing government job to a family member and rs 1 crore compensation... It was highlighted that the lathi charge by local police was unauthorised, prompting a demand for accountability and a judicial enquiry, the cm agreed to address this issue. The government should compensate those whose houses were damaged during the police action, as the action violated the law”

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Orders Judicial Inquiries into Parbhani Violence, Beed Sarpanch Murder

Earlier, on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered judicial inquiries into the recent violence in Parbhani and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

Fadnavis assured the state legislature that those responsible for creating chaos in Beed would face strict punishment, regardless of their political affiliations. He confirmed that the murder of Deshmukh is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT), led by an officer of the rank of IG. Additionally, a judicial probe will be conducted within the next three to six months.