Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Praises Ajit Pawar, Says Permanent Deputy CM Will Become CM One Day
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pointed out at Ajit Pawar saying that he is known as the “permanent deputy CM” but he will become the Chief Minister someday
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , on Thursday, while hurling praises on his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde for their commitments towards duties, turned out at Pawar and said that he is known as the “permanent deputy CM” but he will become the Chief Minister someday. Notably, with the formation of the newly-elected Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM for the sixth term.
During his address in the Maharashtra Assembly House, Fadnavis turned to Ajit Pawar, and said, “You are called ‘permanent deputy CM’… but my wishes are with you… you will be the CM someday."
Earlier, in 2023, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the leadership of Ajit Pawar split from the Sharad Pawar -led NCP and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government.
In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's NCP made a comeback winning 41 seats. The Mahayuti alliance won over 230 seats, while the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 46.
Addressing the same event, CM Fadnavis gave an insight into the government’s commitment towards serving Maharashtra, announcing that he and his deputies, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will work around the clock in shifts to ensure the state's development.
Explaining how the shift-wise duties of the three will work, Fadnavis smilingly said that Ajit Pawar will handle morning duties, while he'll take care of noon to midnight, and Shinde will cover the night shift to ensure that the government works 24/7. “Ajit Pawar will work in the morning since he is an early riser. I am on duty from 12 noon to midnight while throughout the night…you all know who,” Fadnavis said, referring to Shinde, who is known to work till late hours.
