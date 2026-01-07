Hindu-Marathi And From Ruling Mahayuti: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Stands Firm On Mumbai Mayor Claim; Terms Infiltration Report As 'Worrisome'

New Delhi: Invoking Hindutva sentiments to counter the ‘Marathi pride’ election plank of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who are contesting as poll partners in the high-stakes civic election, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami underlined his latest statement about the Mayor of Mumbai.

Fadnavis had recently stated that BJP-led Mahayuti would ensure the country’s financial capital gets a mayor who is a Marathi and Hindu and it would also identify and deport "Bangladeshi infiltrators" from Mumbai.

Goswami, questioning his claim, asked the CM what religion has to do with the mayor post? In his response, Fadnavis, hoping to strike a chord with the ‘Marathi manoos’, added they have unmasked the Uddhav Thackeray Party. He added, “Uddhav Thackeray’s true face has been exposed."

Highlighting further, he said that when questions arose of who will be the Mumbai mayor, a statement was made in Mira Bhayandar by BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kripashankar Singh, heating up the political scene where Singh stated enough councillors from the Hindi-speaking community will be elected in the municipal elections to secure the top mayoral post.

However, Fadnavis claimed that when Waris Pathan claimed ‘someone who wears a hijab or burqa’, there were no response from the party front.

He further stressed Mumbai's mayor will be from Mahayuti, will be a Hindu and a Marathi. Questioned further if there is any reservation, he added, 'no, there's no scope of reservation."

Arnab, during the conversation, further diving into the infiltration and demographic factor, asked the change in Mumbai's demography where Muslim population rose by 30% and decline was reported in the Hindu population.

He further asked why he (Fadnavis) did not follow UP's model where there were echoes of 'Bangladeshi ko Pakad Pakad ke maro", to which he reacted and said, "This report is worrisome and is an eye-opener for us." We need to be concerned about the way the population is increasing."

Adding further, Fadnavis during the conversation said, “As far as the deportation of Bangladeshis is concerned, the largest share comes from Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

"We are going to continue doing this. We know their modus operandi: they enter through West Bengal, acquire documents there, and then move to Mumbai, " he added.

He also promised a ‘Surakshit Mumbai’ (Safe Mumbai), a city purged of illegal migrants, particularly Bangladeshis.

Fadnavis added “In the future, it will be impossible for an illegal Bangladeshi to stay in Mumbai.”