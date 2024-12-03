Maharashtra Deadlock Ends? Shinde Likely to Accept Deputy CM Post, Claim Sources

New Delhi: The uncertainty surrounding the formation of the Maharashtra government is expected to come to an end as sources close to the matter claimed that Eknath Shinde , the Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, has agreed to assume the role of Maharashtra's Deputy CM. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. The impasse within the Mahayuti alliance over the leadership role appears to have been resolved after a meeting between BJP leader and likely Chief Minister-elect, Devendra Fadnavis , and Eknath Shinde.

The meeting, held at Shinde’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, lasted for about an hour this evening. It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their earlier discussions in Delhi with NCP chief Ajit Pawar and the BJP’s top brass. Questions arose last week when Shinde made an unanticipated visit to his hometown in Satara, citing health concerns, shortly after his talks with BJP leaders in Delhi.

What Transpired Between 1-Hour Meeting Fadnavis And Shinde

According to sources close to Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena leader is set to be a part of the Mahayuti government, with indications suggesting he may accept the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Sources revealed that Shinde has placed a specific demand for the powerful Home Ministry alongside the Deputy Chief Minister position. This proposal highlights the Shiv Sena’s intent to secure an influential role within the alliance government.

It is reported that individuals close to Shinde will likely be allocated key portfolios, and the cabinet may also include a few new faces from the Shiv Sena. “The final decision regarding the Home Ministry lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ,” sources close to Shinde said, adding, “We have urged the Shah to allocate the Home Ministry to the Shiv Sena.”

Shinde Sena Likely to Secure 8 Ministerial Portfolios

According to top sources, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is expected to secure eight ministerial portfolios, including the Urban Development Ministry, while Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to take charge of the Finance Ministry. Sources further clarified that there is no disagreement between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Chief Minister’s position, which is yet to be officially announced by the Mahayuti alliance.

Reports suggest that the Shiv Sena is pushing for its ministers to be sworn in on December 5, alongside the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. The oath-taking ceremony for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers is scheduled for Thursday, December 5.

In the recent Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance achieved a historic victory, winning over 230 seats out of the 288-member Assembly, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a crushing defeat, failing to cross the 50-seat mark.