Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Launches Campaign For Baramati By-Election, Vows To Continue Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the widow of former NCP chief Ajit Pawar, has officially kicked off her campaign for the Baramati by-election. The seat has been left vacant following Ajit Pawar's sudden death in a plane crash. The by-election is scheduled to take place on April 23, and the party leaders have expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar's win, given the strong support she enjoys from the ruling alliance and the local populace.

To mark the beginning of her election campaign, Sunetra Pawar visited the Kaneri Maruti Temple in Baramati, a site of great symbolic importance in local politics, where she sought blessings for her electoral journey. The temple is said to have a deep connection with the Pawar family, which has traditionally played host to the family's election campaigns. She also paid tribute to the late Asha Bhosle, calling her a cultural icon of Maharashtra and expressing condolences on her passing.

In her inaugural address, the Maharashtra Deputy CM paid an emotional tribute to her late husband and former Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, stressing that his ideology of public service would remain the guiding force behind her campaign. She expressed gratitude for the support extended by senior leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Ramdas Athawale, outlining the importance of coordinated leadership in accelerating development work in the region.

As per the party leaders, Sunetra Pawar's electoral campaign is built around several key themes, including welfare, rural development, and industrial growth. She underlined the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which provides eligible women with Rs 1500 per month, attributing the scheme's success to Ajit Pawar's financial discipline and structured governance. On irrigation and agriculture, she outlined plans to address water scarcity and boost agricultural output through projects like the Nira river-linking project and the Purandhar lift irrigation scheme.

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Industrial Growth And Infrastructure Development

Sunetra Pawar also emphasised industrial development, announcing plans for a new 1000-acre MIDC in Indapur, to create employment opportunities for local youth. She highlighted ongoing expansion at Baramati MIDC and mentioned key infrastructure projects, including the Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College, a proposed cancer hospital, and the Baramati-Phaltan railway line.

In a nod to the local farming community, Sunetra Pawar appealled to farmers to avoid operating agricultural pumps between 6 pm and 10 pm, ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply for students during examinations. She also promised a more inclusive political culture, giving party workers a greater role in decision-making.

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