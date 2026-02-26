Updated 26 February 2026 at 18:14 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Unanimously Elected NCP National President Weeks After Ajit Pawar's Death
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the new national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday, following a decision at the party's national executive meeting during its national convention.
- India News
- 2 min read
Speaking at the convention, NCP leader Praful Patel delivered an emotional address. He said that after Ajit Pawar's demise, many arguments and speculations arose, but no party leader had any second thoughts.
He said that all the leaders unanimously decided to elect a new national president to succeed Ajit Pawar, and the national convention was called for this purpose.
Praful Patel, describing himself as a 35-year-old associate of Ajit Pawar, a worker, a leader, and a founding member of the party, formally proposed Sunetra Pawar's name. He said that the party must move forward unitedly under the new leadership.
All the leaders and delegates present at the convention supported this proposal, after which Sunetra Pawar, late Ajit Pawar's wife, was unanimously declared the national president of the NCP.
Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.
Following his death, Sunetra Pawar was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 18:06 IST