Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC) and Parli Election Results 2024 | LIVE

Beed Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), and Parli assembly constituencies in Beed district, Maharashtra, will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024

Majalgaon Election Results LIVE

Majalgaon, located in Beed district, recorded a voter turnout of 66.1% in the 2024 elections.

The key candidates included Prakash (Dada) Sunadarrao Solanke and Mohan Bajirao Jagtap, both from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shriram Badade from MNS.

In 2019, Prakash Solanke of NCP won the seat by defeating Ramesh Baburao Kokate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 12,890 votes.

Majalgaon falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of NCP in the 2024 elections.

Beed Election Results LIVE

Beed constituency, also located in Beed district, saw a voter turnout of 61.5% in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The key contenders were Kshirsagar Yogesh Bharatbhushan (NCP), Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar (NCP-SP), and Someshwar Kadam (MNS).

In 2019, Sandeep Kshirsagar of NCP won the seat by defeating Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena by 1,984 votes.

Beed also falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of NCP in 2024.

Ashti Election Results LIVE

The Ashti Assembly constituency, with a voter turnout of 71.43%, also falls under the Beed district.

Dhas Suresh Ramchandra of BJP, Mahabub Ibrahim Shekh of NCP-SP, and Kailash Darekar of MNS were the main candidates in the 2024 elections.

In 2019, Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb of NCP won the seat by defeating Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde of BJP with a margin of 25,825 votes.

Kaij (SC) Election Results LIVE

Kaij (SC) is another key constituency in the Beed district.

Key candidates in 2024 included Namitha Mundada of BJP, Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe of NCP-SP, and Ramesh Galphade of MNS.

In the 2019 election, Namita Akshay Mundada of BJP won by a margin of 32,909 votes over Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe of NCP.

Parli Election Results LIVE

The Parli constituency saw a voter turnout of 72% in the 2024 elections.

Dhananjay Panditrao Munde (NCP) and Rajesaheb Shrikishan Deshmukh (NCP-SP) were the leading candidates.

In 2019, Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP won the seat by defeating Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP with a margin of 30,701 votes.

Parli, like Beed, falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane in 2024.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: