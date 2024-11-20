Published 22:27 IST, November 20th 2024
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Will Win The Marathwada Region?
The MATRIZE exit poll predicts a tight race between MVA and Mahayuti.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Will Win The Marathwada Region? | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:27 IST, November 20th 2024