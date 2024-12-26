Maharashtra Government Announces Public Holidays for 2025

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has released the official list of public holidays for 2025, providing a framework for state employees, institutions, and individuals planning their schedules for the upcoming year. The notification, issued on December 4, 2024, outlines 24 public holidays and an additional holiday for certain government organizations. These holidays are governed by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

1. Special Banking Holiday:

Banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday), exclusively for closing annual accounts. This holiday does not apply to government offices.

2. Additional Holiday:

The state government has granted October 23, 2025 (Thursday), as an additional holiday for Bhaubeej (Bhai Dooj) for the following entities:

- State Government Offices

- State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

- Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats

- Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats

This brings flexibility for employees in these organizations to celebrate the festival.

List of Public Holidays in Maharashtra for 2025

Here’s the complete list of public holidays announced for 2025:

1. Republic Day: January 26 (Sunday)

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19 (Wednesday)

3. Mahashivratri: February 26 (Wednesday)

4. Holi: March 14 (Friday)

5. Gudhi Padwa: March 30 (Sunday)

6. Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): March 31 (Monday)

7. Ram Navami: April 6 (Sunday)

8. Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10 (Thursday)

9. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14 (Monday)

10. Good Friday: April 18 (Friday)

11. Maharashtra Day: May 1 (Thursday)

12. Buddha Purnima: May 12 (Monday)

13. Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7 (Saturday)

14. Muharram: July 6 (Sunday)

15. Independence Day & Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15 (Friday)

16. Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27 (Wednesday)

17. Id-E-Milad: September 5 (Friday)

18. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra: October 2 (Thursday)

19. Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21 (Tuesday)

20. Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22 (Wednesday)

21. Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5 (Wednesday)