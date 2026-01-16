‘Maharashtra Has Rejected Divisive Agenda’: Annamalai Reacts After ‘Lungi-Pungi-Rasmalai’ Row

New Delhi: Reacting to the Maharashtra civic body election results, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra have rejected divisive politics, asserting that the mandate reflects public support for development and national unity.

Annamalai’s remarks came after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending the Thackeray family’s decades-long dominance over the civic body. Without naming individuals, the BJP leader said the verdict was a clear message against attempts to polarise voters on linguistic or regional lines.

“Maharashtra has rejected the politics of division. The people have spoken clearly in favour of development and inclusive governance”, Annamalai said in a post-result reaction, days after he was targeted with sharp political attacks during the campaign.

‘Rasmalai’ Row

Annamalai had found himself at the centre of a political storm in Maharashtra following his remark describing Mumbai as an ‘international city’, a statement that triggered strong reactions from regional leaders.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had responded with a jibe, referring to Annamalai as “rasmalai” and invoking the controversial slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, remarks that quickly escalated into a wider political and cultural controversy.

The exchange turned into a flashpoint during the campaign, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of undermining Marathi identity, while the party countered by accusing rivals of indulging in identity politics.

BJP Turns Jibe Into Celebration

Following the Mahayuti’s decisive win, BJP leaders turned the earlier taunt into a symbolic celebration. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sent boxes of rasmalai to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, calling it a “sweet” response to the electoral verdict.

Several BJP leaders also took to social media, describing the victory as a “rasmalai win” for the party, while congratulating Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party workers for what they termed a historic mandate in Mumbai.