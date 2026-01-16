Updated 16 January 2026 at 19:32 IST
‘Maharashtra Has Rejected Divisive Agenda’: Annamalai Reacts After ‘Lungi-Pungi-Rasmalai’ Row
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai stated that Maharashtra voters rejected divisive politics after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the BMC elections, ending the Thackeray family's rule. He emphasized support for development and unity, while the BJP transformed earlier jibes into celebrations with gifts.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Reacting to the Maharashtra civic body election results, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra have rejected divisive politics, asserting that the mandate reflects public support for development and national unity.
Annamalai’s remarks came after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending the Thackeray family’s decades-long dominance over the civic body. Without naming individuals, the BJP leader said the verdict was a clear message against attempts to polarise voters on linguistic or regional lines.
“Maharashtra has rejected the politics of division. The people have spoken clearly in favour of development and inclusive governance”, Annamalai said in a post-result reaction, days after he was targeted with sharp political attacks during the campaign.
‘Rasmalai’ Row
Annamalai had found himself at the centre of a political storm in Maharashtra following his remark describing Mumbai as an ‘international city’, a statement that triggered strong reactions from regional leaders.
Advertisement
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had responded with a jibe, referring to Annamalai as “rasmalai” and invoking the controversial slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, remarks that quickly escalated into a wider political and cultural controversy.
The exchange turned into a flashpoint during the campaign, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of undermining Marathi identity, while the party countered by accusing rivals of indulging in identity politics.
Advertisement
BJP Turns Jibe Into Celebration
Following the Mahayuti’s decisive win, BJP leaders turned the earlier taunt into a symbolic celebration. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sent boxes of rasmalai to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, calling it a “sweet” response to the electoral verdict.
Several BJP leaders also took to social media, describing the victory as a “rasmalai win” for the party, while congratulating Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party workers for what they termed a historic mandate in Mumbai.
The opposition, meanwhile, maintained silence or struck a cautious note, with some leaders indicating they would analyse the results before reacting in detail. With Annamalai’s post-result message, the BJP has sought to project the BMC outcome as more than just a civic win, framing it as a rejection of identity-driven politics and an endorsement of the party’s governance narrative.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 16 January 2026 at 19:32 IST