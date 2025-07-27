Maharashtra Horror: Young Woman Raped in Moving Car in Lonavala; One Held, Two Absconding

Lonavala, Maharashtra: A shocking incident has emerged from Lonavala city, where a local young woman was allegedly raped in a moving car. According to police, the victim was forcibly made to sit in the vehicle from the Lonavala area. During the drive, the car was stopped at multiple locations, and she was sexually assaulted. Later, the accused threw her out of the vehicle by the roadside.

Police Inspector Rajesh Ramaghare of the Lonavala City Police Station confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered under Crime Number 287/2025.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. He added that the girl has been admitted to the hospital and that the investigation is currently underway.

“We received information about three accused being involved in the torture of a girl. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the accused committed the crime. Out of the three, one has been arrested, and two others are absconding. Due to the sensitivity of the case, further details cannot be shared at this stage,” said Inspector Ramaghare.