Published 06:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA or INDI, Who Will Win? | Counting Begins at 8
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to Republic World to get the latest updates on the fastest trends, early leads, who won, who lost and the sharpest analysis of the Assembly Election Result 2024 in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
- India News
- 1 min read
Election Commission of India (ECI) Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Today Live Updates: Stay updated with live election results from Maharashtra and Jharkhand as polls predict a close contest between BJP and Congress. Who will be the next CM in the Vidhan Sabha elections? Get instant updates and detailed analysis on republicworld.com
Advertisement
06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: What Happened in Maharahstra?
The state saw its highest voter turnout in three decades, which both the ruling party and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi claimed as a sign of their success. Exit polls indicated a close race, with the Mahayuti alliance currently holding a lead despite the tight competition.
06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: What Happened in Jharkhand?
In Jharkhand, where the JMM-led alliance is contesting against the BJP-led NDA, voter turnout stood at 68.45%. Exit polls, however, suggest a shift in power, with the BJP coalition predicted to oust Hemant Soren's government.
Advertisement
06:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mahrashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in Both States
With the vote counting set to begin soon, the spotlight is on the fierce battle between the BJP-led NDA and the INDI. While the NDA aims to hold on to Maharashtra and wrest power from JMM in Jharkhand, the INDI bloc hopes to oust the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and secure Hemant Soren's victory in Jharkhand, setting the stage for a crucial political showdown.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
06:35 IST, November 23rd 2024