Mahayuti Swearing-In: Full List of BJP, NCP & Sena Leaders Expected to Take Oath on Dec 5

Maharashtra Govt Formation: The oath-taking ceremony for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers is scheduled for Thursday, December 5. Reports suggest that the Shiv Sena is pushing for its ministers to be sworn in on December 5, alongside the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. According to top sources, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is expected to secure eight ministerial portfolios, including the Urban Development Ministry, while Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to take charge of the Finance Ministry. Sources further clarified that there is no disagreement between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Chief Minister’s position, which is yet to be officially announced by the Mahayuti alliance.

List of BJP, NCP and Sena Leaders Expected to Take Oath on Dec 5 (As per sources)

From BJP

Devendra Fadnavis

Rahul Narvekar

Atul Save

Atul Bhatkalkar

Girish Mahajan

Ashish Shelar

Ravindra Chavan

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chandrakant Patil

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Shivendra Raje Bhosale

Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil

Madhuri Misal

Nitesh Rane

Ganesh Naik

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Jay Kumar Rawal

Pankaja Munde

From NCP

Ajit Pawar

Dharamrao Baba Atmaram

Dilip Walse Patil

Hasan Mushrif

Aditi Tatkare

Dhananjay Munde

Chaggan Bhujbal

From Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde

Gulabrao Patil

Deepak Kesarkar

Shambhuraje Desai

Uday Samant



Shinde Likely to Accept Deputy CM Post

Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding the formation of the Maharashtra government is expected to come to an end as sources close to the matter claimed that Eknath Shinde , the Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, has agreed to assume the role of Maharashtra's Deputy CM. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. The impasse within the Mahayuti alliance appears to have been resolved after a meeting between BJP leader and likely Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The meeting, held at Shinde’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, lasted for about an hour this evening. It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their earlier discussions in Delhi with NCP chief Ajit Pawar and the BJP’s top brass. Questions arose last week when Shinde made an unanticipated visit to his hometown in Satara, citing health concerns, shortly after his talks with BJP leaders in Delhi.