Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to include mother’s name in all government documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, birth certificate, school document, and property documents etc. However, orphans are exempted from this new rule. The order is to be implemented from May 1.

According to the order, the applicant's first name has to be followed by the mother's first name and then the father's first name and surname. Those born on or after May 1, 2024 will have to register their names in this format for school, examination certificates, pay slips, and revenue documents.

Meanwhile, the state public health department has been asked to consult with the Central govt on whether the mother's name can also be included in birth or death registrations.

In case the woman is married, the existing format of the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname can be continued.

The women and child development department had earlier stated that this decision could be seen as a significant step towards giving recognition to mothers as usually government documents traditionally include the father's name.

