Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Maharashtra Man Hurls Stone at School Bus as Students Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The bus in Maharashtra's Kolhapur was transporting students from a local school on an excursion when the incident unfolded.

Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra Man Hurls Stone at School Bus as Students Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Image:Shutterstock
Kolhapur: Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Wednesday noticed an unidentified individual throwing stones at a school bus after students on board chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' during an excursion. The incident in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur occurred in the Dussehra Chowk area around 5 pm, causing minor damage to the bus, but fortunately, no students were injured. The bus in Maharashtra was transporting students from a local school on an excursion when the incident unfolded. As the bus reached Kolhapur’s Dussehra Chowk, students inside began chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. In response to the chants, an unknown miscreant standing on the road hurled a stone at the bus from the rear side before swiftly fleeing the scene.

Offence Against Unidentified Man Registered 

Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur, stated, "An offence is being registered in connection with the incident, and a police team is scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the stone-pelter." 

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the individual responsible for the attack on the school bus.

While no injuries were reported among the students, the incident has raised concerns about the safety of students during excursions. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

