Fire in Train: In another incident of fire in the train, one of the bogies of the Godan Express on Friday caught fire, while the train was on its way to Gorakhpur. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra. It is being said that the fire broke out inside the goods carrier bogie of the train, which was at the end of the train.

As per information, after the fire was detected, the train was immediately stopped and the passengers in the nearby bogie were safely evacuated. The teams of the fire department were called at the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

As per an official of the Indian Railways, no one was injured during the incident.

After an hour of the efforts to control the fire, the fire was doused and the damaged bogie was disconnected from the train. The train later moved ahead to the destination.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, it is being speculated that a short-circuit inside the electric panel resulted in the fire.

