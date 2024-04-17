Updated April 17th, 2024 at 11:43 IST
Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts at Chemical Factory in Jalgaon, Several Feared Trapped
Several workers feared trapped after a massive fire erupted on Wednesday in a chemical company located in Jalgaon.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Jalgaon Fire Incident | Image:ANI
Jalgaon Fire: Several workers feared trapped after a massive fire erupted on Wednesday in a chemical company located in Jalgaon of Maharashtra. Responding to the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to officials, the fire triggered explosion of a cylinder inside the company. No casualities have been reported so far, they added.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 11:42 IST