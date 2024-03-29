Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Maharashtra: Naxalites Kill Tribal Man For Being Police Informer
On suspicion of being a police informant, a tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gadchiroli: On suspicion of being a police informant, a tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the police said. The victim, Ashok Talande, a native of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was discovered dead on a road in the early hours of Friday, they added.
Naxal Pamphlet Found Beside The Body
According to police. a Naxal pamphlet was found beside the body in which it was written that he was a police informer. A senior police official, however, told PTI that the deceased man was not a police informer. The reason behind his murder is being probed by the police. Naxal and villagers contact have seen surge in recent days.
With Inputs From Press Trust Of India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.