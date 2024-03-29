Advertisement

Gadchiroli: On suspicion of being a police informant, a tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the police said. The victim, Ashok Talande, a native of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was discovered dead on a road in the early hours of Friday, they added.

Naxal Pamphlet Found Beside The Body

According to police. a Naxal pamphlet was found beside the body in which it was written that he was a police informer. A senior police official, however, told PTI that the deceased man was not a police informer. The reason behind his murder is being probed by the police. Naxal and villagers contact have seen surge in recent days.

