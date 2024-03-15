Updated March 15th, 2024 at 00:05 IST
Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule
The trainees who reported food poisoning symptoms were admitted to the Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Mumbai: More than 100 police trainees in Maharashtra's Dhule city suffered a suspected case of food poisoning on Thursday evening, an official informed. Of the 633 trainees attending a training camp at the Police Training Centre, around 110 complained of food poisoning symptoms on Thursday. Those who reported such symptoms were immediately admitted to the Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College Hospital.
All of them have now been reported to be in a stable condition.
With inputs from PTI.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:03 IST