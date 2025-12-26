Maharashtra: Pune Police Seizes Over Rs 1 Crore Cash in Kondhwa Prohibition Raid; Three Booked

Pune, Maharashtra: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor trade, Kondhwa Police seized cash amounting to Rs 1,00,85,950 along with a large stock of illicit liquor during a prohibition action in the Kondhwa area of Pune city, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the raid was conducted on Thursday at Kakade Vasti in the Kondhwa area within the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station. The operation was led by officials of the crime branch unit.

During the action, police seized illegal liquor of various brands worth Rs 2,05,900, including whisky, rum and country liquor, as well as 70 litres of liquid stored in cans. Cash amounting to Rs. 1,41,050 was also recovered from the spot, taking the initial seizure to Rs. 3,46,950.

The accused have been identified as Amar Kaur alias Madrikaur Dadasing Junnie, Dildar Singh Dadasing Junnie and Devashree Junnie Singh, who were allegedly involved in illegal liquor sales.

During further investigation, police carried out a search at the residence of the accused. A substantial amount of cash totalling Rs. 1,00,85,950 was found concealed in different compartments of a bedroom cupboard. The cash was seized after conducting a panchnama.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illicit liquor and verify the financial network linked to the illegal trade.

Earlier, Pune Police claimed to have busted a major drug racket after seizing hydroponic cannabis being cultivated inside a rented flat in the Pimpri Chinchwad city of the district and recovering narcotic substances worth around Rs 3.45 crore.

Senior police officials said the investigation indicates the involvement of an international drug trafficking network.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somay Munde, who was leading the case, said, "The racket came to light following the arrest of an accused in a drug sale case, after which police carried out coordinated operations in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai and Goa. During the raids, various narcotic substances, including mephedrone, hydroponic cannabis (Ozikush), charas and LSD, were seized."

Five accused, namely identified as Tushar Chetan Verma (21), Sumit Santosh Dedwal (25), Akshay Sukhlal Maher (25), Malay Rajesh Deliwala (28) and Swaraj Anant Bhosale (28)were arrested in the case, the official said.