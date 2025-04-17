Maharashtra Shocker: First Hair Loss, Now Nails Falling Off Villagers' Fingers in Buldhana

Several villages in Maharashtra 's Buldhana district are witnessing a health scare as residents who earlier reported hair loss are now losing their nails.

Villagers have claimed that that people started experiencing hair fall in December last year, and now their nails are also falling off. "The issue started around the end of December when hair fall cases began. And now, for the past four to five days, people have started losing their nails as well," a local said.





"We believe that we should receive some support, and the government should provide assistance in this matter," another villager added.

Expert Blames High Selenium in heat

The cases of sudden hair loss in Buldhana district over the last few months have been linked to high levels of selenium found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana , according to Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar, a Padma Shri awardee.

The condition, which caused total baldness within a few days, led to social problems such as disrupted education and challenges with arranged marriages. Some people shaved their heads to avoid embarrassment.

Dr. Bawaskar investigated the area and found that the wheat supplied by local ration shops had much higher selenium levels than locally grown wheat. The wheat from Punjab and Haryana contained 600 times more selenium, which is believed to have caused the hair loss. Affected individuals also showed high selenium levels in their blood, urine, and hair.

Selenium is a mineral found in the soil and naturally appears in water and some foods. People need a very small amount of selenium, which plays a key role in metabolism. The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 persons in 18 villages of Buldhana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

Tests revealed that the wheat was not contaminated externally, but naturally contained high levels of selenium due to the soil in the wheat-growing regions. The area, known for salty, alkaline soil and droughts, depends heavily on government-supplied wheat, which had poor regulation.