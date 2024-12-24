Maharashtra Shocker: Husband Gives Triple Talaq Over Refusal to Sleep With Boss

The husband is also accused of physically abusing his second wife after she refused to comply with his demand to sleep with his boss | Image: Pixabay

Mumbai: A software engineer was booked in Kalyan district of Maharashtra for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife as she refused to sleep with his boss. The incident came to light on December 19 when a 45-year-old man allegedly asked his 28-year-old wife to engage in intimacy with his boss at a party. Subsequently, matter escalated when the man asked his wife to arrange Rs 15 lakh from her parents' house for his first wife. Upon her refusal, the man reportedly gave instant triple talaq, an act that has been deemed a criminal offence since 2019.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Reports claimed that the victim was married in January this year. Initially, the wife experienced a happy relationship, but the situation deteriorated after a few months when the husband began harassing her for money. amount from her parents.

The husband is also accused of physically abusing his second wife after she refused to comply with his demand to sleep with his boss. Following the pronouncement of instant talaq, he allegedly threw his wife out of their home.

The victim approached the Sambhaji Nagar police station on December 19 to report the ordeal. The case was subsequently transferred to Kalyan's Bazarpeth police station the next day.

A week ago, police have registered a case against a man in Thane district for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' (instant divorce) to his wife, beating her up and harassing her for money.

The 26-year-old woman, who resided with her husband's family in Bhiwandi area, in her police complaint alleged that she was subjected to harassment since March 2022, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

She claimed her husband and his family members demanded Rs 50,000 from her as they were not given dowry for her marriage. The woman also alleged the accused beat her up by tying her hands and legs and threatened to kill her.

She was subjected to mental and physical harassment, and her husband annulled the marriage through 'triple talaq', which was banned in 2019.