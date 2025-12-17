Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate 'Falls Ill' After Being Served Arrest Warrant | What Are The Charges Against Him?

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate 'Falls Ill' After Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him: What Are The Charges Against Him? | Image: X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate has been issued a non-bailable arrest warrant by the Nashik District Sessions Court in a 1990s cheating and forgery case. The 68-year-old state minister allegedly ‘fell ill’ and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after the issuance of the warrant. This came as the Nashik Police was on its way to arrest him.

What Are The Charges Against Manikro Kokate?

Manikrao Kokate, who is a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is accused of forging documents to procure two apartments under the Chief Minister's housing scheme. The housing scheme was reserved for financially needy people whose annual income did not exceed Rs 30,000. Manikrao Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate had allegedly submitted fake documents to get flats under the state government quota. They had allegedly submitted false affidavits to show that their income was below Rs 30,000.

Following this scam, the duo were allotted flats in Nashik's Vise Mala in 1994. A case had been filed against them on the complaint of former minister T. S. Dighole.

Earlier this year, the Kokate brothers were sentenced to two years' imprisonment in the fraud case.

Consequences of Jail Sentence

According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, elected leaders must be disqualified from the post after being sentenced to two years or more in a criminal case. Due to this, Manikrao Kokate may lose the post of Sports Minister, Youth Welfare Minister and Minority Affairs Minister in Maharashtra's Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. The NCP leader also faces disqualification from the post of MLA.

The opposition has also called for the resignation of Manikrao Kokate.