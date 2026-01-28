Maharashtra Pauses To Mourn Ajit Pawar: What’s Open and Closed During 3-Day State Mourning? Check Details

Mumbai: After the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning, a public holiday was declared by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a moving tribute to the veteran leader, CM has declared three days of state mourning from January 28 to January 30 to honour the 66-year-old NCP leader.

As the state observes these three days of grief, here is a guide on what remains operational and what will be suspended across Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

The Chief Minister said, "Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra."

Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state.

What is Closed?

All state government offices, administrative departments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) remained shut on Wednesday.

While essential administrative functions may resume with limited staff, no new official business will be initiated during the mourning period.

Most schools, colleges, and universities across the state, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, and Baramati, have suspended classes. Several scheduled examinations have been postponed to later dates.

All government-hosted entertainment programmes, cultural festivals, and celebratory events have been cancelled. This includes state-sponsored ceremonies and the inauguration of public projects.

Major political parties have voluntarily suspended rallies and public meetings. A spontaneous bandh was observed in Baramati and parts of Pune as a mark of respect for "Ajit Dada".

What Remains Open?

Critical infrastructure remains untouched. Hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, fire brigades, and police departments are fully operational.

To ensure citizens are not stranded, the Mumbai local trains, BEST buses, and MSRTC (ST) buses continue to run, though frequency may be slightly affected by local lockdowns in specific pockets.

While government offices are shut, most commercial banks, ATMs, and stock markets remain open. Local grocery shops, milk booths, and retail markets are functioning to ensure the supply of daily necessities.

Major private corporations and IT hubs, particularly in Pune and Hinjewadi, have issued work-from-home advisories, allowing employees to mourn and avoid travel during the high-security period.

A 'Personal Loss'

Referring to the tragic incident as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a hardworking leader and did not shake in any circumstances. It is a difficult day for Maharashtra. It takes time to develop such leadership. He had major contribution to Maharashtra's development. His demise is shocking, and for me, it's a personal loss; a friend has left me. It's a very big loss for the family."

"Also, Eknath Shinde and I will leave for Baramati very soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have spoken to me about this, and they both have expressed their grief over the incident. This incident has spread a wave of sorrow all across Maharashtra. His last rights will be finalised after a discussion with the family. I have spoken to Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and Partha Pawar. Once we reach Baramati, we will talk to the family members, and then we will decide something about his funeral," he added.

A massive crowd has gathered outside Baramati hospital, where the mortal remains of Ajit Pawar have been brought. NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP (SCP) MP and Ajit Pawar's cousin Supriya Sule, along with Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and son Parth Pawar, left for Baramati.

The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar,66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments.

He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.