Maharashtra: Teacher in Thane Booked for Thrashing 6-year-old Girl at School

Thane: Police have registered a case against a male dance teacher for allegedly beating up a six-year-old girl student with a metal scale at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The child was injured in the incident which took place on January 15 at the school located in the Kapurbawdi area.

The school had hired the 32-year-old teacher to train students for the annual function events.

“On January 15, the accused asked the girl as to why she did not come to the school the previous day. During the dance practice, he allegedly hit the child with a steel scale,” Kapurbawdi police station inspector Vaishali Gorde said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the teacher under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

An inquiry was on into the case, the police said.