Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak: Thane Police Arrest Accused's Wife From Patna

Thane: Thane Police have arrested the wife of the accused from Patna in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Suman Kumari, wife of the accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, who was apprehended in Patna.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak uncovered an inter-state network and identified a resident of Bihar as the alleged mastermind behind the scam, SIT sources said on Monday.

According to SIT sources, another key accused involved in the paper leak has been traced to Haryana as the investigation into the case continues across multiple states.

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Sources further stated that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused linked to the alleged organised network behind the examination leak.

Meanwhile, the accused arrested in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak were produced before a court in Bhiwandi on Sunday as the investigation into the case continued.

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Public Prosecutor Advocate Maria Ansari said the probe would continue till July 6 and that the main accused from Maharashtra would be produced before the court by then.

"The investigation will continue until the 6th. The team has to complete inquiries by the 6th. The main accused, from Maharashtra, will be presented in court by that date. One of the accused has also received medical treatment," Ansari told reporters.

Police in Bhiwandi had conducted a raid earlier, based on intelligence inputs and detained three individuals in connection with the TET alleged paper leak case, which has led to the postponement of the exam. Officials said multiple sets of question papers were recovered and verified, confirming the leak of the examination material.

Following this, the Thane Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities said further action will be taken against all those found involved, and strict measures, including action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have been proposed against the masterminds by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.