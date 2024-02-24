Advertisement

Thane has reported 239 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,52,901, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which took death toll in the district to 11,317, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,754, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.