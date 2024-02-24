Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 6th, 2021 at 09:56 IST

Maharashtra: Thane logs 239 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Thane has reported 239 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,52,901, an official said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane has reported 239 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,52,901, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which took death toll in the district to 11,317, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,754, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said. 

Advertisement

Published September 6th, 2021 at 09:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

6 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

6 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

7 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

11 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

11 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

13 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

14 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

16 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

16 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Military TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist Now

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Must-watch Movies Revolving Around Marines

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Can a different INDI take on BJP?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies' Revolving Around Complex Love Triangles

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo